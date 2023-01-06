Love's Inks Supply Pact With Interstate Batteries

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops and Interstate Batteries entered into a supply agreement that will offer Interstate-branded batteries exclusively to customers of Love's out of the big three over-the-road travel stops for the next five years.

"We're excited to announce that customers will be able to purchase the number one replacement battery brand for commercial and heavy-duty trucks in the U.S. exclusively at Love's," said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck care solutions for Love's. "It furthers our commitment of being the number one stop for professional drivers for fuel, maintenance services, amenities and products that get them back on the road quickly."

Interstate-branded batteries are currently available at more than 430 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations. The lineup includes Group 31 AGM, Deep Cycle and Starting batteries.

"Having partnered with Love's for more than 10 years, we are excited to lock in a long-term agreement that continues to bring the Interstate brand to Love's customers," said Lain Hancock, Interstate Batteries chief operating officer. "This partnership will continue to unlock promising growth for both Love's and Interstate."

The past several months have been busy for Love's. It opened its 600th location in Perry, Okla., in October, bringing 60 truck parking spaces and 70 new jobs to the Noble County region. Additionally, the company is adding RV hookups to locations and recently opened its first RV park in Cordele, Ga. The Cordele location offers full hookups, fire pits, pickle ball courts, a splash pad, and laundry.

Love's also joined Amazon's package pickup network to provide its customers with access to Amazon Lockers at more than 50 locations.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network of 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care brands. Combined, it is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.