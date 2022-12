Love's Kicks Off the Holiday Season with 12 Days of Giveaways

OKLAHOMA CITY— Love's Travel Stops is bringing back its 12 Days of Christmas giveaway to celebrate professional truck drivers and the holiday season.

During the third-annual event, which kicked off Dec. 5, customers can enter to win prizes daily on Love's Facebook page.

In addition to the daily giveaways, Love's will donate $30,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund (SCF), a charity that helps professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury has caused them to be out of work.

"We're excited to kick off our third-annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway as a way to give back to customers and to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund for the life-changing work their foundation does," said Jenny Love Meyer, Love's chief culture officer and executive vice president. "Thanks to our customers and employees, this year has been a year of milestone achievements, and this is a small way to say 'thank you' and show appreciation for that."

Through Dec. 16, customers can enter daily on Love's Facebook page for chances to win prizes like a portable monitor for the Nintendo Switch, an ice maker, a Coleman cooler and a Mobile to Go Zone bundle.

Love's will give away the grand prize of 100,000 My Love Reward points, equivalent to $1,000, to one driver on Dec. 16.

"We are thankful to, once again, join forces with Love's for this holiday promotion that gives back to the drivers that give so much to us throughout the entire year," said Shannon Currier, SCF director of philanthropy. "In this season of generosity, Love's continues to go above and beyond to support the drivers and their families that are impacted by injury or illness. Thank you, Love's, for being a part of the SCF family."

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network with 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people.