Love's Offers Discounts on Select Truck Care Services

OKLAHOMA CITY — Throughout the month of May, Love’s Travel Stops will be offering discounts on select services to help professional drivers get ready for the upcoming annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Roadcheck.

Drivers who purchase a truck care service can receive a free in-shop TirePass inspection and complimentary visual inspection at more than 430 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations. Love's is also offering $10 off Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections.

"Around the clock, Love's Truck Care and Speedco team members help drivers get back on the road quickly while helping ensure their trucks are safe and legal," said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care. "Our deals on inspections will help save professional drivers even more time and money while they fuel up and prepare for the CVSA International Roadcheck."

The CVSA International Roadcheck will take place May 16-18. CVSA-certified officials will conduct inspections of commercial motor vehicles and drivers across North America, with a special focus on anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and cargo securement. ABS helps reduce the risk of collisions by allowing the driver to maintain control of the vehicle while braking. Proper cargo securement helps maintain the vehicle's maneuverability while preventing traffic hazards and collisions, according to the travel center operator.

Love's continues to grow its network of Truck Care and Speedco shops to provide more options for professional drivers. The company has already opened six new onsite Speedco locations in 2023, with another nine planned through the end of the year. The company also works to encourage safety-consciousness within its own fleet, having provided millions in safety bonuses to its Gemini Motor Transport drivers.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network of more than 610 locations in 42 states, in addition to 22 EZ GO locations.

Love's offers more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.

The travel center operator recently launched an ambitious five-year plan to spend more than $1 billion on updates to 200 locations.