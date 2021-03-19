Love's Offers On-Site COVID-19 Vaccines to Employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is offering its Oklahoma-based store and corporate employees the opportunity to voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccination for free at its Oklahoma City corporate offices.

The move follows the travel center operator's commitment to pay its more than 29,000 team members a $75 incentive to voluntarily receive the vaccination.

"The vaccine is an exciting step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our employees to receive it," said Love's President Shane Wharton. "We'll continue to encourage our team members to become vaccinated against COVID-19 if they choose to do so."

Recognized as essential workers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Love's employees are now eligible in the state of Oklahoma to receive the vaccination.

Full-time and part-time team employees who reside in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination on March 19 and 23. When an employee's first vaccination dose is administered, an appointment for the second dose will be scheduled for a later date.

The Love's Travel Stops network consists of more than 550 locations across 41 states.