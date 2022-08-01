Love's Opens First Location in Connecticut

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops debuted a travel stop in Willington, Conn., the company's first location in the state.

The location brings 56 truck parking spaces and 50 jobs to Tolland County.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Willington Public Schools.

"Opening our first location in Connecticut reaffirms Love's commitment to providing quality products and services that are easy to access for customers across the U.S." said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's. " Love's will continue to add new locations, ensuring that travelers have a safe, clean and well-maintained place to stop when they see the Heart of the Highway."

The Connecticut location serves customers 24/7, offering many amenities, including Godfather's Pizza and Subway, three RV parking spaces, three showers, a CAT scale, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, a Mobile to Go Zone and a dog park.

As part of Love's growth plan for 2022, the travel center operator is expected to continue its expansion across the United States. The plans include:

Opening more than 20 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of the nation's largest oil change and preventive maintenance network, offering the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers and 1,500 maintenance bays and 420 locations across the country, according to the company.

Continuing to enhance the Love's Connect mobile app with new features.

Expanding the Love's-branded product line and introducing fresh and hot food offerings, including salads, sandwiches, and breakfast items made fresh daily.

"This year, we will continue to improve the amenities and services our customers have come to love and expect when they stop at our locations. New features will also be added that we think will wow them," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "Our customers and team members made last year a great one, and we expect the same for this year, as we continue to get customers back on the road quickly and safely."

The Connecticut travel stop is just one of many openings for the company this summer. In June, Love’s also began serving customers in Clarksville, Ark. The new location added 114 truck parking spaces and 60 car parking spaces to Johnson County.

As reported by Convenience Store News, Love's also opened five new Speedco locations, one each in Junction, Iowa; Rockville, Minn.; Cameron, Mo.; and Ripley and Waterloo, N.Y.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates more than 590 locations in 41 states. The travel center operator provides professional drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, compressed natural gas, travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings, and more from coast to coast.

Love's has more than 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance, and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.