Love's Partners With AAA for Fuel Savings

Members who link their accounts to the Love's Connect App can save on gasoline, auto diesel and propane purchases.
Danielle Romano
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is giving AAA members the opportunity to save on fuel as spring break and summer travel approaches.

The convenience store and travel center operator is partnering with AAA to offer savings on fuel to AAA members through the Love's Connect App. AAA members who link their accounts to the Love's Connect App can save on gasoline, auto diesel and propane purchases when they stop at one of the company's sites.

At Love's locations in 40 states, customers can access the savings when they scan their barcode, enter their account number from the Love's Connect App or enter their phone number at the pump.  

Fuel and propane savings for AAA members include: 

  • 13 cents off every gallon of gasoline
  • 20 cents off every gallon of auto diesel
  • 50 cents off every gallon of bulk propane  

"At Love's, we know how important it is to save money on essentials like fuel whenever possible," said Ashley Gockstetter, vice president of customer experience at Love's. "We are proud to be an official AAA fuel partner to offer their members savings on every gallon of gasoline, auto diesel and propane nationwide."

The Love's and AAA fuel discount is not valid in Wisconsin and New Jersey. 

In addition to fuel savings, customers can find food and drink discounts on the Love's Connect App, including Love's Drink Club, where every fifth drink is free, and the newly launched "Love Your Mondays" promotion, in which customers get a free item every Monday through the app.  

Started in 1902, AAA delivers roadside assistance, helps travelers plan vacations and adventures, offers exclusive member discounts and benefits, and provides trusted financial and insurance service to more than 65 million members across North America.

Oklahoma City-based Love's has been fueling customers' journeys since 1964. The family-owned and -operated business employs nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 655 locations in 42 states.

