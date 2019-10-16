Love's Reaches 500-Store Milestone

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores reached the milestone of 500 stores with the opening of two travel stops in St. Clair, Mich., and Edon, Ohio, on Oct. 10. The Edon store is Love's 500th location.

"Opening our 499th store in St. Clair, Michigan, and our 500th store in Edon, Ohio, is a huge milestone for Love's," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's. "These two locations will become important parts of our story. When we opened our first store in 1964, we couldn't have imagined how the company would grow and we wouldn't be here today without our loyal customers and employees."

The Edon travel center is located on State Route 49 and adds 60 jobs and 111 truck parking spaces to Williams County, the company said. It includes an Arby's and the Fresh Kitchen concept. The St. Clair site is located off Interstate 94 and adds 50 jobs and 104 truck parking spaces to St. Clair County. It has a McDonald's and a Subway inside.

Both Love's locations occupy more than 8,000 square feet and offer bean-to-cup coffee, RV parking spaces, shower and laundry facilities, a dog park and other amenities.

In honor of the grand opening, Love's will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each location. The company will also donate to the Four County Career Center in Edon and $2,000 to the St. Clair County Regional Educational Service Agency in St. Clair.

Oklahoma City-based Love's travel stop network comprises 500 locations in 41 states. It has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and standalone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations. The company is No. 23 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.