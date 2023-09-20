Love's Travel Stops Named Top U.S. Company for Work Wellbeing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops was honored with the No. 1 spot in the first-ever Better Work Awards presented by Indeed, a leading jobs and hiring site.

The award, which is based on the world's largest study of work wellbeing and millions of employee insights, showcases Love's commitment to the happiness, purpose and satisfaction of its team members.

"Ever since my parents opened our first location in 1964, we've always recognized that if you take care of your team members, they'll take care of your customer and it's something that's been a tenet of our culture ever since," said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love's. "We want to thank all of our employees for contributing to the success of Love's and those who participated in this survey."

Indeed's 2023 Better Work Awards honor the top 20 companies for work wellbeing in the United States. The awards program is based on companies with more than 1,000 employees, and at least 200 employees rating their work wellbeing over the past year.

"Finding the right job today remains challenging. But what we know is that people want to work for an employer that puts them first. Indeed's Better Work Awards winners stand out from the rest for truly prioritizing work wellbeing," said Priscilla Koranteng, Indeed's chief people officer. "When employers create better work, in turn, it leads to better lives for their employees. Congratulations to all of this year's winning employers."

According to Indeed, Love's scored above-average ratings across the board when it comes to work wellbeing. The company did particularly well in the categories of happiness (how enjoyable people find their day-to-day life at work), purpose (how meaningful people find their work), satisfaction (how content people feel with the way things are at work) and stress-free (how manageable people find their work stress).

Additionally, 75 percent of survey participants approved of the CEO's performance.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates a travel stop network with 644 locations in 42 states. The company plans to grow its EV charging footprint from 20 locations to hundreds over the next several years.

It is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023.