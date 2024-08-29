Love's Travel Stops Offers Discount to Traveling Football Fans

"Love’s RV parks offer a comfortable and hassle-free way for fans to relax during their travels," said Jim Wheeler, Love's director of hospitality and RV operations. "With all the amenities Love's provides, you can stay focused on cheering for your team and celebrating with friends and family."

The Love's Connect app, available through the App Store or Google Play Store, can help travelers plan trips and pick the best rest area for them based on desired routes and specific amenities. To take advantage of the promotion, customers can enter the promo code "TAILGATE10" during the checkout process via the app or online.

The 10% discount will apply only to reservations booked and completed by Feb. 9. Sports fans are encouraged to book their RV stays early to ensure availability for the upcoming season.

Love's introduced its first RV stop location in Cordele, Ga., in 2022, and plans to open additional hookup locations in Alma, Ark., and Burlington, Colo, in the near future.

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.

Love's recently made the third annual ranking of America's Best Retailers from Newsweek and Statista.