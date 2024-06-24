Love's Now Boasts 400-Plus Dog Parks

Features of Love's dog parks include:

The fully fenced yards are approximately 50 feet by 100 feet and feature turf, grass and gravel surfaces as well as well-maintained pet waste stations with bags.

Many of Love's dog parks have separate areas for large breed dogs and small breed dogs.

Some Love's locations offer dog food, cat food, kitty litter, dog treats, leashes and food bowls for sale.

Love's Travel Stops first debuted dog parks at four locations in 2018 and quickly multiplied their availability by making plans to add nearly 30 the following years, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The dog parks are clearly marked from the parking lot and open to professional drivers as well as the traveling public.

"Catering to our customers is a top priority for us at Love's and adding dog parks was the best way for us to serve those who travel with their treasured companions," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's, upon the launch of Love's initial dog parks. "Customers have been asking for safe and secure areas dedicated to their dogs, and we're thrilled to finally announce this much-anticipated addition to select Love's locations."

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 642 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.