Love's Travel Stops Showcases Chester Chicken Store Redesign

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is debuting the first Chester's Chicken store redesign in nearly 20 years at three locations: Durant, Okla.; Monroe, La.; and Elk Grove Village, Ill.

The quick-service restaurant concept's new look features a fresh color palette, updated menu boards, and modern architectural and interior brand elements throughout, designed to create a better connection between the customer and Chester's famous fried chicken that is prepared fresh in store throughout the day.

This elevated in-store experience is the next phase of Chester's brand refresh. In 2020, Chester's launched a new website with an enhanced library of marketing and training tools for franchisees, as well as a new, simplified logo that focuses on the lovable Chester the Chicken mascot.

Within the past year, Chester's also introduced new branded packaging and overhauled its digital menu board design.

"We've mastered fried chicken and continue to expand our offerings with on-trend limited time offerings and permanent items like our fried chicken sandwich and chicken bites, but it was time to bring our store aesthetic up to the same standard as our delicious family recipes," said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "We're elevating the overall experience for fried chicken fans and bringing the star of the show, our product, into the spotlight through our refreshed design."

Chester's partnered with award-winning brand experience and architecture firm NELSON Worldwide to bring its updated vision to life.

"Our intent with this vision was to amplify the beloved Chester's brand and to leverage a much bolder and modern expression, as well as play up the notion of everything fried to perfection — with no apologies," said Aaron Ruef, account director, NELSON Worldwide. "The new brand voice and personality brings to life this truly unique roadside destination that is iconic, yet approachable. The Chester's experience is positioned to stand out in the hearts and minds of travelers for generations to come."

All three redesigned Chester's stores are located within Love's Travel Stops locations.

"Love's is proud to partner with a company that has its customers at the forefront of all it does, including providing fresh and tasty food options with a strong experience," said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services, Love's. "We're excited to play a large role in Chester's redesign and know our customers will love it too."

The Durant store, located at 5278 W. Main St., opened Aug. 2, while the Monroe store (located at 335 Highway 594) and Elk Grove store (located at SR 83 and Pratt Blvd) both open Aug. 23.

Chester's is rolling out the design with franchisees gradually. It has plans to open five additional updated locations at Love's by the end of 2021.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Chester's Chicken has more than 1,200 active locations in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores operates a network of more than 550 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.