Lower Gas Demand in 2020 Fuels Lowest Gas Prices in Four Years

At the same time, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics data showed vehicle travel fell in April to its lowest month level on record. The data series dates back to 2000.

Vehicle travel and gasoline demand (measured as product supplied) began to tick up in May, relative to April levels. From May through the end of the summer, U.S. gasoline inventories remained high because of sustained lower demand, even as refiners reduced gasoline production because of lower margins, according to EIA.

This stood out from past summers, when gas prices tend to be the highest — coinciding with increased demand. However, in 2020, U.S. gasoline prices were highest at the beginning of the year. Of the 10 cities surveyed in EIAs Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update, eight cities registered their highest gasoline prices for the year on Jan. 6, and the remaining two cities (Chicago and Houston) registered their annual highs the following week on Jan. 13.

Gasoline prices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland and San Francisco reached their annual lows on April 27, and gasoline prices in Denver, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle reached their annual lows the following week on May 4. The lowest gasoline prices of the year in the remaining two cities (Houston and Miami) occurred two weeks later, on May 18, EIA reported.