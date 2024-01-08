Lula Inc. goes live with Lula Commerce, an all-in-one online ordering and managed services solution that empowers retailers to build and grow digital commerce experiences without the ongoing operational burden or need for specialized in-house expertise. Lula Commerce combines artificial intelligence (AI) and verticalized industry expertise to handle tasks ordinarily managed by a retailer's internal marketing, operations, data science, accounting and category management teams. The company also plans to unveil new products later in 2024, including Lula Direct, an enterprise-grade first-party ordering engine, and a full-conversational AI agent designed to support ordering and call center functions for retailers.