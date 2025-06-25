Lula Commerce introduces Lula Direct. The first-party ordering platform, which is powered by artificial intelligence, was purpose-built to help retailers take control of their digital storefronts. Lula Direct gives retailers the tools to increase profitability, own the customer relationship and unlock rich first-party data. Among its features, Lula Direct handles menu digitization, compliance, delivery setup and branding across all sites; tracks funnel performance down to the item level, enabling data-driven merchandising and continuous site optimization; and connects seamlessly with 30-plus systems, from loyalty platforms to point-of-sale and app providers.