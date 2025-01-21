LV Petroleum Expands Travel Center Portfolio

LAS VEGAS — LV Petroleum continues to grow its presence in the travel center landscape.

The Las Vegas-based company acquired two travel centers from Wilmoth Oil Co. LLC. Both travel centers are located in Missouri, according to Downstream Energy Group (DEG), an advisory firm that acted as the exclusive merger-and-acquisition (M&A) advisor on the deal.

The two-property portfolio that changed hands is comprised of the Ozarks Travel Center in Mt. Vernon and TA Strafford in Strafford. The Ozarks Travel Center is a full-service TA-branded travel center with 225 truck parking spots, nine diesel lanes, three truck service bays, six showers, three food concepts (Wendy's, Subway and a barbecue food concept) and 26 gas multiproduct dispensers (MPDs). TA Strafford is a full-service travel center with 130 truck parking spots, eight diesel lanes, two truck service bays, eight showers, two food concepts (Taco Bell and Subway) and four gas MPDs.

LV Petroleum is a key franchisee of TravelCenters of America. It operates more than 30 travel centers and 71 quick-service restaurants, providing services and amenities across 17 states nationwide.