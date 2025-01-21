LV Petroleum Expands Travel Center Portfolio
"This strategic acquisition is a transformative step for LVP as we continue to deliver on our promise to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to travelers. These travel centers represent key hubs for convenience and connectivity, and we are excited to integrate them into our network," said Quyntyn Johnson, president of LV Petroleum.
LV Petroleum has been busy expanding its presence in the travel center industry through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In 2024, LVP acquired a multisite travel center portfolio — Railroad Pass Travel Center and Eldorado Pass Travel Center — located outside of Las Vegas, along with other single site acquisitions throughout the United States.
Additionally, it has six large-format, new-to-industry travel centers under development and a growth pipeline consisting of single-site acquisitions, according to DEG.
In its capacity as M&A advisor, DEG conducted a thorough strategic review of the target acquisition, which included providing valuation services, designing, implementing, and managing the acquisition process.
"LVP is acquiring two high-profile travel centers that will further strengthen their growing footprint throughout the United States," said Jeff Traub, partner at DEG. "The principals of LV Petroleum have built an exceptional business, and it has been an honor to represent them in this transaction."