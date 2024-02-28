What Does the Travel Center of the Future Look Like?

Discovery: The consultant suggested operators think about discovery and the role it can play in being a future-centric format. Using Aldi as an example, Flinn showcased how the discount grocer is focused on creating a brand that is as much about giving customers what they want in terms of price, but also in terms of unique finds. For example, the retailer features an Aldi Finds section in stores and online where customers can discover unique and specialty merchandise.
"When I visit your stores across the country, I miss discovery. I see walls and walls of electronics. I see walls of crystal figurines and I say to myself, 'What is really special about this travel center and where I am?' Flinn told to audience members.
"Retail-tainment": Buc-ee's is a prime example of "retail-tainment," a combination of retail and entertainment. Whether it's a portable campfire stationed in the front of the store or a Buc-ee's Beaver phone holder, the travel center operator does food, local, discovery and retail-tainment well, Flinn pointe out.
"Can all of us become Buc-ee's? No, we can't, but there is an element that makes you super special in terms of your local areas. There's a way that even a chain like Costco that operates across the country has figured out how to put pecans in Georgia stores vs. other products potentially in a Kentucky or Tennessee store," Flinn said. "There are ways to switch up your merchandising that makes it local, that makes it shoppable from trip to trip, and destination to destination."
Future-Proofing Today for Tomorrow's Business
As truck stops and travel centers begin to function as restaurants, and with the future fuel mix in flux, operators need to be intentional and think about what their image will be down the line. Many industry leaders today are setting themselves up to function like a restaurant on the inside while continuing to welcome customers as a travel stop on the outside by incorporating cantilever canopies into their design.
"You're building facilities now that are going to last for the next 30 or 40 years. Shouldn't your canopy and potentially your building structure be something you're thinking about?" Flinn posed.
She pointed to Pennsylvania-based Wawa, whose footprint spans the length of the East Coast. The convenience retailer is intentional with its design, using a New England-inspired facade and cantilever canopy, to position itself as a restaurant. "[Wawa] is not your typical c-store. Because when you see that flat canopy, what do you think? Even though you might not be able to see the brand on it, you think it's a gas station or a truck stop," Flinn explained.
When it comes to future-proofing their businesses through design and function, Flinn encouraged operators to consider other multi-occasional formats that could compete with grocers, QSR and other retailers that may be moving into their sector and trying to capture their share.
"My suggestion to you is think about real estate and share in your marketing area, and potentially, open your eyes to different formats that might capture that customer with your brand and your offer, and help keep some of these other people away from stealing your share," Flinn concluded.
NATSO Connect 2024 took place Feb. 18-22 in Orlando at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resort.