What Does the Travel Center of the Future Look Like?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The truck stop and travel center of today is at the crossroads of a revolution. And like any revolution, there is hope and there is fear.

"I certainly spent many sleepless nights as an executive thinking about what changes were going to be made in the energy business, in the fuel business, in convenience retailing, in food and how it was going to evolve. What I'd like to focus on is the hope part because there is so much runway for growth in this business," Polly Flinn, founder and principal, Flinnstone Consulting, said during the "Building the Travel Center of the Future … Today!" session at NATSCO Connect 2024.

Flinn, a 30-year industry veteran, most recently served as executive vice president and president for the GetGo Café+Market banner. Throughout her career, she has also brought innovation and success to companies including bp, Walmart, Castrol, ARCO/ampm and Giant Eagle/GetGo.

"One of my favorite quotations is, 'The future is here. It's just not evenly distributed.' My success comes from being able to cherry-pick and make a few bets," she said. "Fail fast, but also scale quickly when something worked well."

The Makings of a Restaurant Operator

Looking into her crystal ball, Flinn predicts future travel centers and truck stops will be restaurants. While many operators have created partnerships with quick-service restaurants (QSRs) to drive traffic and profitability to their businesses, they'll have to go further over the next five to 10 years, she advised.

"One of the things I want you to think about is that today you actually manage and operate most of your fuel business. My hypothesis, or my suggestion, to you going forward is that you should be thinking about the same thing with food — that you should be controlling that supply chain. You should be controlling that offer. Maybe not all of it, but some of it, and you should be moving your business in that direction," Flinn explained, pointing to Los Angeles-based Egg Tuck as an example of a business that is using a simple idea centered on all-day breakfast and making it ownable and distinctive.