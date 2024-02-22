M-PACT 2024 to Deliver Targeted Education Sessions

INDIANAPOLIS — For its 2024 conference, M-PACT will be offering a new and expanded educational experience designed around targeted education sessions tailored to address the breadth of training needs within the fuel and convenience store industry.

The Midwest-based event for gas and convenience professionals will be returning to Indianapolis from April 2-4 where it will offer participants a chance to learn, connect and network with their industry peers.

The conference's new programs are intended to align with specific job categories, allowing attendees to maximize their time with relevant and impactful education. The structured itinerary should enable everyone from frontline employees to executive leadership to leave with valuable knowledge for their businesses, according to the event's organizers.

"Our goal with M-PACT 2024 is to deliver education that resonates with every participant, regardless of their role within their organization," said Shane Schaefer, M-PACT education coordinator. "By offering tailored programs, we empower attendees to harness industry expertise and strategies directly relevant to their responsibilities. This personalized approach ensures that each attendee is equipped with the tools and insights necessary to excel in their role."

M-Pact will feature industry speakers such as Jennifer Johnson of NACS and Jonathan Stong of OPW Retail Fueling, and include timely discussions on emerging trends and strategies. Featured topics for 2024 include: automation, digital search, personal productivity, growing your brand, price volatility, digital age verification and fuel transfer.

M-PACT 2024 has scheduled five different sessions on Wednesday, April 3. On Thursday, a special program designed for c-store managers will be held at 8 a.m., followed by five more education sessions beginning at 9 a.m. And finally, at 2 p.m., a new interactive session highlighting the essentials of foodservice will close out the show.

For a complete list of all M-PACT 2024 education sessions and full details on how to register, visit the event website.

The M-PACT Show is a collaborative effort of the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association, the Indiana Food & Fuel Association, the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association and the Ohio Energy and Convenience Association. The regional tradeshow brings together more than 3,000 professionals representing the entire spectrum of the fuel and convenience supply chain.