Majority of U.S. Employees Stand By DEI Efforts
[Read more: Coalition of State Attorneys General Support DEI Efforts in Private Sector]
"The data is clear — employees value DEI programs and recognize their importance in fostering inclusive workplaces," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "Despite political pressures and corporate hesitations, these initiatives aren't just 'nice to have' — they are essential to employee morale, retention and business success. Companies that scale back DEI risk losing their workforce's trust and engagement."
To read the full report, click here.
Pulling back on DEI could hurt companies, according to the survey. The polling found that 65% of employees believe reducing DEI will lead to higher turnover, 64% say workplace morale will take a hit and more than 90% foresee some level of negative impact on workplace culture.
Employees support DEI initiatives, but at the same time they recognize there are some challenges, according to the company. Specifically, 29% cite insufficient resources as the biggest barrier to DEI success and 28% point to a lack of sustained leadership commitment.
And while respondents also worry that scaling back by major companies could create a ripple effect, they did identify key strategies to maintain and enhance DEI efforts:
- 28% support strengthening employee resource groups.
- 28% want better communication about DEI goals.
- 27% emphasize regular pay equity reviews.
- 27% advocate for more diverse hiring and promotion practices.
- 26% believe leadership must be more accountable for DEI success.
"HR leaders and DEI professionals have worked tirelessly to implement meaningful, data-driven strategies that make workplaces more inclusive," Escalera added. "Rolling back DEI efforts doesn't just threaten progress — it creates an environment where employees feel unheard, undervalued, and ultimately, more likely to leave."
The findings were obtained by surveying 1,000 U.S. employees on Feb. 3, 2025. The Pollfish survey included a mix of multiple-choice, scale-based and open-ended questions to assess the perceived impact of DEI rollbacks, employee attitudes and the future of workplace diversity efforts.