Majority of U.S. Employees Stand By DEI Efforts

NATIONAL REPORT — Despite the ongoing debate at the federal level, employee are still throwing their support behind diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

A recent "Impact of DEI Rollbacks" survey from MyPerfectResume, a resource for resume and career advice, finds that 84% of employees want their companies to expand DEI initiatives, not reduce them.

However, changes in federal policy and its effect on corporations threaten to throw up a challenge to progress. According to the survey, which gathered responses from more than 1,000 U.S. employees, found that 73% believe President Donald Trump's rhetoric and policies have influenced their company's DEI approach and 69% fear that if high-profile companies cut back, others will follow.

Still, employees overwhelmingly support workplace DEI initiatives and see them as essential to morale, retention and company culture. Other key findings in the survey include: