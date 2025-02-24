 Skip to main content

Coalition of State Attorneys General Support DEI Efforts in Private Sector

Policies and practices that combat unlawful discrimination and harassment remain an important tool for improving hiring, retention and employee engagement.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
DEIB teaser

NATIONAL REPORT The viability and importance of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) policies and practices in creating and maintaining legally compliant and thriving workplaces is coming into focus.

A coalition of 16 state attorneys general issued new guidance for businesses, nonprofits and other organizations in response to concerns from employers stemming from President Donald Trump's executive order purportedly targeting "illegal DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and DEIA policies."

The guidance emphasizes that efforts to seek and support diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible workplaces are not illegal, and that the federal government cannot prohibit these efforts in the private sector through an executive order. 

[Recommended reading: Top Trends for an Inclusive Workplace in 2025]

"The Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Americans with Disabilities Act. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act. All of these 'diversity, equity and inclusion' laws have made our country fairer and stronger and a place where everyone can thrive. Despite what the president may say, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives are not illegal — nor can he unilaterally make it so," California State Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a release. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Bona joined with state attorneys general from Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont to issue the guidance.

"I urge California businesses not to fall for this scare tactic. Diverse and inclusive workplaces are good for businesses, consumers and employees alike. In fact, it's our culture of inclusivity and valuing of diverse perspective that has led California to become a global hub of innovation and the fifth largest economy in the world," Bona said. "To all the businesses hoping to grow and thrive in California, rest assured: We will continue to support your efforts to build and sustain successful and inclusive workplaces."

DEIA initiatives are consistent with federal and state law.

The Trump Administration has recently targeted private sector DEIA policies and practices through an executive order directing agencies to "combat illegal private-sector DEIA preferences, mandates, policies, programs and activities." This order conflates valid and legal programs and practices supporting DEIA with unlawful preferences in hiring and promotion, the coalition said.

These initiatives are not the same as illegal hiring or promotional preferences to individuals based on protected characteristics. Instead, DEIA practices focus on ensuring that businesses can recruit, hire and retain qualified employees, and that workplaces provides support needed for all employees to have respect, belonging and exercise their individual potential to develop their skills and contribute to the success of the business. 

For decades, state and federal courts have consistently recognized that DEIA policies do not amount to impermissible discrimination. In fact, employment discrimination laws generally require employers to pay attention to the impact their policies and practices have on different groups in order to avoid and limit liability for unlawful conduct. 

DEIA initiatives help businesses prevent workplace discrimination.  

In their guidance, the coalition reminds businesses that state and federal law prohibits discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, sex, national origin and other protected characteristics. In order to effectively avoid liability for discrimination, employers must take steps to proactively prevent and address discrimination, including by identifying and remediating policies and practices that have an unlawful impact on current and prospective employees. 

Decades of research and data demonstrate that properly developed and implemented DEIA initiatives help prevent unlawful discrimination and ensure that discriminatory conduct is promptly identified, reported and addressed when it does occur. 

DEIA initiatives foster inclusive recruiting, hiring and retention practices. 

study found that companies in the top quartile for diversity were 35% more likely to have financial gains above their respective industry counterparts. When DEIA are embedded within an organization's culture, they reduce bias, boost workplace morale, foster collaboration and create opportunities for all employees. Diverse organizations that prioritize inclusivity tend to outperform their peers, with higher returns, lower turnover and a more attractive workplace for top talent. 

[Read more: Eight C-store Retailers Rank Among Top Workplaces for Diversity]

The coalition's guidance highlights best practices for recruitment and hiring, including:  

  • Prioritizing widescale recruitment efforts to attract a larger pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds.
  • Using panel interviews, which ensure that multiple people are involved in a hiring or promotion recommendation, helping to eliminate bias.
  • Setting standardized criteria for evaluating candidates and employees, focused on skills and experience.
  • Ensuring accessible recruitment and hiring practices and protocols, including reasonable accommodations as appropriate. 

Additionally, organizations that offer benefits such as employee resource groups, mentorship programs, professionalism trainings and work groups focused on DEIA are proven to have heightened employee retention and engagement. 

Best practices for professional development and retention include:  

  • Ensuring equal access to all aspects of professional development, training and mentor programs that provide clear pathways for career growth.
  • Setting up employee resource groups to create inclusive and supportive spaces where employees of particular backgrounds or common experiences feel valued and heard.
  • Conducting training on topics such as unconscious bias, inclusive leadership and disability awareness to improve employee confidence and create a shared understanding around cultural norms.
  • Ensuring equal access to all aspects of employment, including through reasonable workplace accommodations. 

A copy of the guidance is available here.

Related Content

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Wawa Serves Up Breakfast Deal

Customers can mix and match breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavors for just $5.
Wawa's $5 Big Breakfast Deal

Nouria Energy Takes Ownership of Enmarket

The 133-store deal brings Nouria into a new regional footprint.
Logos for Nouria and Enmarket
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds