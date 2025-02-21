Majors Management Picks Up Four N.C. C-stores

The deal aligns with Majors Management's ongoing strategy of targeting strategic acquisitions to ensure continued growth and further expand its presence in key markets. By further expanding its convenience store network, it reinforces its dedication to delivering high-quality fuel and exceptional service to communities in North Carolina and across its multistate footprint, according to the company.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our footprint in North Carolina by adding these sites to our growing network," said Ben Smith, president of Majors. "It was a privilege to work closely with the McNeill team to complete this transaction quickly and seamlessly. Our shared priority has been to ensure there was no disruption to business or customers."

Majors is also pursuing c-store foodservice growth in 2025 through a pact with Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub.

Based in Lawrenceville, Ga., Majors Management is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of branded and unbranded motor fuels. Along with its affiliates, the company supplies fuel to more than 1,400 c-store locations. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.