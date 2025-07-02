Majors Management Expands MAPCO Into New Markets
MAPCO's expansion will bring its signature MYReward$ loyalty program to thousands of new customers, allowing them to earn points on every purchase and redeem them for exclusive savings in-store and at the pump. The stores will feature clean, modern environments, grab-and-go meals, fresh coffee and a customer-first approach.
Consistent with Majors' commitment to community and continuity, the company plans to retain existing employees wherever possible and invest in upgrading facilities to reflect MAPCO's commitment to providing convenient, rewarding stops for every journey, the company stated.
MAPCO's portfolio officially split in two on Nov. 1, 2023, with Majors Management and Couche-Tard closing on their acquisitions of the company's assets in separate transactions.
Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Majors Management owns and operates fuel stations and convenience stores, as well as a fuel distributor serving independent operators nationwide. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indianan, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.