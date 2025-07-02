 Skip to main content

Majors Management Expands MAPCO Into New Markets

The 35 sites are located across Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Exterior of MAPCO's Nashville-based checkout-free store

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC completed its acquisition of 35 retail fuel and convenience store locations across Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. 

The transaction follows the Federal Trade Commission's consent order requiring these divestitures to preserve competition in the affected markets. The acquired sites will be rebranded as MAPCO over the coming months. It will bring the convenience retail brand into Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

"These stores are an exciting strategic addition for Majors Management, and we are thrilled to expand the MAPCO brand into Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania," said Ben Smith, president of Majors Management. "We are honored to serve customers in three new states and welcome them to the MAPCO experience, which combines quality fuel, great food and beverage selections, and the convenience and rewards customers love."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

MAPCO's expansion will bring its signature MYReward$ loyalty program to thousands of new customers, allowing them to earn points on every purchase and redeem them for exclusive savings in-store and at the pump. The stores will feature clean, modern environments, grab-and-go meals, fresh coffee and a customer-first approach.

Consistent with Majors' commitment to community and continuity, the company plans to retain existing employees wherever possible and invest in upgrading facilities to reflect MAPCO's commitment to providing convenient, rewarding stops for every journey, the company stated.

MAPCO's portfolio officially split in two on Nov. 1, 2023, with Majors Management and Couche-Tard closing on their acquisitions of the company's assets in separate transactions.

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Majors Management owns and operates fuel stations and convenience stores, as well as a fuel distributor serving independent operators nationwide. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indianan, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds