Majors Management Expands MAPCO Into New Markets

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC completed its acquisition of 35 retail fuel and convenience store locations across Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

The transaction follows the Federal Trade Commission's consent order requiring these divestitures to preserve competition in the affected markets. The acquired sites will be rebranded as MAPCO over the coming months. It will bring the convenience retail brand into Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

"These stores are an exciting strategic addition for Majors Management, and we are thrilled to expand the MAPCO brand into Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania," said Ben Smith, president of Majors Management. "We are honored to serve customers in three new states and welcome them to the MAPCO experience, which combines quality fuel, great food and beverage selections, and the convenience and rewards customers love."