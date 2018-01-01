Press enter to search
Manitowoc Energy Efficient Ice Machines

Manitowoc Energy Efficient Ice Machines

Models redesigned and reclassified to exceed new DOE standards.
Manitowoc Energy Efficient Models

Manitowoc unveiled a new 2018 lineup of energy efficient ice machines. Many of Manitowoc’s classic models have been redesigned and reclassified to exceed new U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) standards for lower energy usage. Through improvements and redesign in refrigeration systems, more efficient component parts and, in some cases, more effective and environmentally friendly refrigerant, Manitowoc has developed a new lineup of super-efficient ice machine products across its portfolio, according to the company.

