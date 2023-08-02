Mantis BBQ Dust & Ghostly Glaze

Mantis BBQ adds two immersive new flavors, Mantis BBQ Dust and Mantis BBQ Ghostly Glaze, to its cause-driven lineup. Mantis BBQ Dust (4 ounces) carries the unmistakable Mantis BBQ flavor in a powdered form, uniting a savory and bright zest. Mantis BBQ Ghostly Glaze (14 ounces) is a versatile, thick reduction glaze that packs a little sweet and finishes with some heat. The company is featuring the new varieties at the 2023 NBBQA National Conference, taking place Feb. 15-18 in Orlando, Fla., along with its initial collection of Mantis Original, A Whisper of Chile (pepper) and A Haunt of Ghost (pepper). Ten percent of all Mantis BBQ sales go to The Kidney Project.