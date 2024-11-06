MAPCO Launches Weekly Senior Discounts
The cohort can get 10% off merchandise every Tuesday though the holiday season.
Earlier this year, MAPCO's rewards program was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2024 in the gas station subcategory.
To create the list, Newsweek partnered with Statista to rank more than 300 loyalty programs across 40 categories.
To compile the fourth annual list, Newsweek and Statista conducted an independent survey of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are loyalty program members. Assessments and rankings were based on ease and enjoyment; benefit; overall satisfaction; customer support; trust; and recommendation.
MAPCO's MYReward$ program received a score of 8.6.
Tennessee-based MAPCO operates more than 200 convenience stores through the Southeastern United States.