MAPCO Launches Weekly Senior Discounts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MAPCO Express LLC is launching a new discount program, appealing to the Boomer generation.

Beginning Nov. 1 through the holiday season, seniors can receive 10% off in-store merchandise through the new Senior Discount program. The cohort can receive an additional 10 cents off per gallon when they fuel up with their MYReward$ card.

"We value our senior customers and wanted to show our appreciation by offering them a special discount," said Chrisinda Nelson, manager of marketing communications at MAPCO. "We hope this program makes Tuesdays a little brighter and more affordable for seniors in the communities we serve."

To take advantage of the Senior Discount, customers aged 60 and above simply need to enter their MYReward$ number at the register or gas pump. The new program is the latest addition to MAPCO's ongoing commitment to providing value and convenience to its customers, the company stated.