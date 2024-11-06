 Skip to main content

MAPCO Launches Weekly Senior Discounts

The cohort can get 10% off merchandise every Tuesday though the holiday season.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Exterior of MAPCO's Nashville-based checkout-free store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MAPCO Express LLC is launching a new discount program, appealing to the Boomer generation.

Beginning Nov. 1 through the holiday season, seniors can receive 10% off in-store merchandise through the new Senior Discount program. The cohort can receive an additional 10 cents off per gallon when they fuel up with their MYReward$ card.

"We value our senior customers and wanted to show our appreciation by offering them a special discount," said Chrisinda Nelson, manager of marketing communications at MAPCO. "We hope this program makes Tuesdays a little brighter and more affordable for seniors in the communities we serve."

To take advantage of the Senior Discount, customers aged 60 and above simply need to enter their MYReward$ number at the register or gas pump. The new program is the latest addition to MAPCO's ongoing commitment to providing value and convenience to its customers, the company stated. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Earlier this year, MAPCO's rewards program was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2024 in the gas station subcategory.

To create the list, Newsweek partnered with Statista to rank more than 300 loyalty programs across 40 categories.

To compile the fourth annual list, Newsweek and Statista conducted an independent survey of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are loyalty program members. Assessments and rankings were based on ease and enjoyment; benefit; overall satisfaction; customer support; trust; and recommendation.

MAPCO's MYReward$ program received a score of 8.6.

Tennessee-based MAPCO operates more than 200 convenience stores through the Southeastern United States.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds