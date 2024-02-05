MAPCO Serves Up New Pizza Offering at Select C-stores

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO Express Inc. has begun to serve pizza off the Noble Roman's Inc. menu at locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

Available Noble Roman offerings include its signature pizza varieties in individual, medium and large sizes, alongside two sub sandwiches, cheesy sticks and a selection of breakfast items.

The opening of the Noble Roman franchises at the MAPCO sites is part of the ongoing changes the brand has experienced over the past year. In November, the company's portfolio was officially split in two, as Majors Management LLC and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. closed on various asset acquisitions in separate transactions.

Majors Management acquired 192 MAPCO-branded c-stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky, as well as the retailer's wholesale fuel division, loyalty program, brand and other intellectual property. Meanwhile, Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard, the parent company of the Circle K brand, picked up 112 company-operated fuel and convenience retail sites from MAPCO, along with a surplus property and a logistics fleet.

MAPCO's addition of the pizza offering comes a few months after Majors Management signed a partnership deal with Noble Roman's that would bring the associated pizza brands to 100 locations under the Majors umbrella by September 2026.

The deal includes opening 30 franchise locations by June 30 of this year, with another 20 to be opened by Dec. 31. The menu is currently available at 17 MAPCO sites, with another 13 coming in the near future.

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management owns more than 800 c-store locations, with more than 600 additional sites distributed by the company. In addition to its direct convenience store operations, the company and its affiliates supply fuel to more than 1,400 c-stores through the company's partnership with leading petroleum brands, such as Marathon, bp, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, CITGO, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76 and Alon.