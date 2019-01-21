Marathon Adds More Value to MakeItCount Loyalty Program

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. boosted its MakeItCount loyalty program to include an everyday discount at the pump.

According to the company, as of Jan. 1, program members will receive 5 cents off per gallon each time they enter their MakeItCount number at the pump when filling up at participating Marathon locations.

There are no tiers or other qualifications to receive the discount. Loyalty members still earn additional point-based rewards on fuel and select products inside the store. The reward points apply to the consumer's chosen airline, hotel, gasoline or environmental program partner.

Marathon unveiled the rewards program for its brand network in April. MakeItCount members earn points directly in their choice of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards; La Quinta Returns; Sustain tree planting program in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation; or the My CentsOff fuel savings program, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

MPC is a leading integrated downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes approximately 7,800 branded locations across the U.S., including approximately 5,600 Marathon-brand retail outlets.

Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates approximately 4,000 retail convenience stores across the U.S.

MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.