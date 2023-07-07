Marathon Brand Teams Up With MLB's Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — The retail arm of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) entered into a partnership with the Cleveland Guardians, allowing its logo to be featured on the baseball team's jerseys.

The new patch, featuring Marathon's Endurance logo, will be on the sleeve of the Guardians jerseys through the end of the 2026 season.

The Endurance logo will be seen across all MLB markets as the Ohio-based team, a corporate partner of Marathon's since 2021, travels the country, aligning with Marathon brand's national sponsorship strategy.

"With our Ohio roots and just over a decade separating our foundings, we think it's fitting to be the Cleveland Guardians inaugural jersey patch sponsor," said Brian Partee, Marathon's senior vice president of global clean products. "While we can both be proud of our past, it's the future we're most excited about, including this partnership. As a bonus, many of our employees and customers are generational and passionate fans of the celebrated ball club."

In addition to the sleeve, the Endurance logo will be found on the first-base side of Progressive Field and the continuation of home plate signage. The patches will also be featured on two jersey fan giveaways for each of the 2024-2026 seasons.

"When we started to look for a partner to don on our jersey, we knew we wanted an Ohio-based brand that was recognizable to our fans and had been a part of the Northeast Ohio community for as long, if not longer than we have," said Brian Barren, president of business for the Cleveland Guardians. "Marathon checked all those boxes, putting down Ohio roots as far back as 1887, and we look forward to partnering with them in our community and with our fans for years to come."

The Cleveland Guardians become the 12th MLB team to acquire a jersey patch, joining the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon is a leading, integrated downstream energy company that operates the nation’s largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.

MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.