Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor Expect $1B in Synergies Within Three Years

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) and Andeavor are eyeing substantial synergies once the tie-up between the two energy companies is completed later this year.

"Each company will bring its best qualities to the strategic combination and together we'll create truly something special — a premier energy company," Andeavor Chairman and CEO Greg Goff said during a joint conference call on April 30. "We are confident in our ability to drive substantial growth, deliver long-term value for our shareholders, and achieve on our synergy targets."

MPC and Andeavor on Monday entered into a definitive merger agreement under which MPC will acquire all of Andeavor's outstanding shares, representing a total equity value of $23.3 billion and a total enterprise value of $35.6 billion. MPC and Andeavor shareholders will own approximately 66 percent and 34 percent of the combined company, respectively.

The boards of directors for both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions. MPC and Andeavor shareholders still need to approve the deal.

According to Goff, the newly combined company is confident it can achieve at least $1 billion in annual run-rate cost and operating synergies within the first three years.

"We have spent considerable time and effort identifying these synergies and have clear paths forward to achieve these synergies," he said.

As MPC Chairman and CEO Gary R. Heminger detailed during the April 30 call, the $1 billion in synergies include:

Approximately $225 million in annual run-rate synergies from cost efficiencies;

Approximately $150 million in procurement efficiencies, resulting from a 1-percent to 2-percent improvement in combined annual purchasing spend of more than $10 billion;

Approximately $210 million in synergies across Andeavor's retail network of approximately 1,100 company-owned or -controlled stores, in line with the synergies Marathon realized with its acquisition of the Hess Corp. retail network in 2014;

Approximately $165 million from integrated systems optimization; and

Approximately $220 million from optimizing the combined refinery operations.

"I think the synergies are underpinned by the strong capability of both companies to go in and make things happen in the business," Goff said. "And the things we have identified are not, in my opinion, a stretch. They are things that fundamentally drive improvement in the base business, whether it be in the retail marketing business or in the things we can do to strengthen our refining operations."