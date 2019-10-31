Marathon Petroleum Confirms Speedway Spinoff, Announces Leadership Changes

FINDLAY, Ohio — After a 10-month strategic review process, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is spinning off Speedway LLC.

The retail network will become an independent company by year-end 2020. Upon completion of the spinoff, Speedway will be the largest U.S.-listed convenience store operator "boasting a coast-to-coast retail network and a nationally recognized brand," MPC Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger said during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 31.

According to Heminger, the energy company kicked off its strategic review in January following MPC's tie-up with Andeavor. That transaction closed on Oct. 1, 2018, creating a coast-to-coast retail powerhouse.

"Over the past year, our primary operations focus has been integrating our two businesses enabling us to execute and achieve our targeted synergies. Consistent with our continued focus on transforming our business to deliver shareholder value, beginning in January this year we embarked upon a strategic review process to identify the next steps in our value creation process," he explained.

This review included involvement from MPC's board of directors and engagement with financial and other advisors. Throughout the process, the company also gathered shareholder feedback.

"As a result of that review, today we announced our most recent step to created shareholder value and that is our intent to separate Speedway into an independent company," Heminger said. "The board and our management is fully committed to pursuing the path that maximizes shareholder value, and we believe this separation will create two strong industry-leading companies well positioned for long-term growth and success."

Under the plan, the new Speedway will consist of all of MPC's company-owned and company-operated convenience stores — which collectively generated $1.5 billion of annual EBITDA.

"We believe this business has strong growth potential, fueled by a strong loyal customer base," Heminger explained.

MPC will retain its direct dealer business, which primarily operates on the West Coast. The separately managed business within the retail segment is only fuel supply with no merchandise sales, he noted.