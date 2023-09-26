Marathon Petroleum Goes Live With New Retail Brand Campaign

FINDLAY, Ohio — The retail arm of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) launched a new ad campaign and tagline to highlight co-pilots and the ways Marathon can support drivers on trips, both long and short.

[Read more: Marathon Petroleum Takes Major Stake in Emerging RNG Producer]

The campaign will feature the tagline "Driven Together," which is intended to relate to the brand and its products, as well as eliciting a sense of partnership, according to MPC. The commercials show vignettes of drivers and their co-pilots experiencing fun and relatable moments both on the road and at Marathon stations.

"Marathon has always embodied an American spirit that consumers can relate to," said John Rice, MPC's manager of advertising and brand management. "In this campaign, Marathon is connecting on those shared values with the consumer."

The campaign will launch with national media across both broadcast TV and digital channels, with advertising spots airing on live sports, cable and streaming platforms. Additionally, as MPC once again serves as the official fuel of the Big Ten Conference this year, the Driven Together campaign will also be featured during games across multiple markets.

Marathon intends to use the ad campaign to continue contemporizing its brand and broadening its appeal to consumers. Late last year, the retail brand debuted a new Endurance image, including a retooled logo and modern store design and illumination. The company also launched a new brand website under marathonfuel.com, replacing the old marathonbrand.com and aligning with the new features and imagery from the rebranding and ad campaign.

"Beginning in early 2023, the brand's new consumer loyalty program launched, Marathon ARCO Rewards," said Steve Solomon, Marathon director of brand strategy and innovation. "In the past eight months, the program has seen impressive member growth and activity."

In addition to its activity in refreshing its brand identity, in June, Marathon and its Endurance logo became the inaugural jersey patch sponsor of the Cleveland Guardians.

Findlay-based Marathon is a leading, integrated downstream energy company that operates the nation’s largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.

MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.