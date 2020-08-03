Marathon Petroleum Moves Value Creation Plan Forward

FINDLAY, Ohio — This year has brought some challenges and changes as Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is pushing forward with its three key areas of strategic focus to create value.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, MPC is focused on strengthening the competitive position of its portfolio; improving commercial performance; and lowering its cost structure and being "extremely" disciplined in capital allocation.

"We are making very difficult decisions to increase profitability, create stronger through-cycle earnings, and drive long-term value creation," President and CEO Michael Hennigan said during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3. "Despite the very challenging conditions in today's market, we remain committed to those goals and will continue each quarter to update the market as we progress."

Looking at MPC's portfolio, the chief executive said the company needs to be a leader in costs, operating and financial performance metrics, and must make necessary changes to its portfolio to achieve the objectives.

To that end, MPC decided to idle indefinitely its Gallup refinery in Jamestown, N.M., and Martinez refinery in Contra Costa County, Calif. These closures are the result of a tough refining business climate, amplified by the impact of the pandemic, he said.

MPC is evaluating the repurposing of the Martinez refinery to produce renewable diesel. The facility has the ability to provide up to 48,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel.