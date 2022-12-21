Marathon Petroleum Rolls Out New Rewards Program Across Its Network

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is expanding the new Marathon Rewards loyalty program to its full network following a successful pilot test. The initiative replaces the MakeItCount Rewards platform.

Marathon Rewards is a free consumer program that offers three methods of earning rewards:

A 5 cents-per-gallon everyday base earn

Select in-store purchases

Third-party offers

Marathon Rewards can be redeemed to save on fuel purchases at participating Marathon gas stations across the country. New members may receive Marathon-funded sign-up incentives of up to $5.

The rewards program is powered by Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite and designed to provide a personalized customer experience with targeted offers for specific store locations, as Convenience Store News reported.

According to the company, Marathon Rewards is another way to attract new members and encourage MakeItCount members to migrate to Marathon Rewards. The program is easy to join, requiring customers only to enter a mobile number at the fuel dispensed or at the pin pad inside the store.

"Earlier in the year, we converted a few sites over to Marathon Rewards as a pilot to ensure the program was ready before full conversion," said John Rice, brand marketing and commerce manager. "The pilot performance indicators have been strong, including memberships and transactions. We are excited to launch the next phase of Marathon Rewards."

Marathon Rewards is available for installation at stations operating on Verifone or Gilbarco point-of-sale systems. The company is providing a $500 incentive for stations that install Marathon Rewards before May 1, 2023.

Based in Findlay, Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an integrated, downstream energy company. It operates the nation's largest refining system. The company's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.

Marathon Petroleum also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.