Marathon's MakeItCount Loyalty Program Adds More Reward Options

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is enhancing the member benefits of MakeItCount, its brand rewards program, by adding reward options from Wyndham Rewards, Target eGiftCards, Petco and Domino's.

The new rewards join MakeItCount's existing slate of rewards options from Southwest Rapid Rewards, the Sustain tree planting program in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and the My CentsOff fuel savings program.

The program also features 5-cent savings on every gallon of gas every day, a discount that Marathon added in early 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"The MakeItCount rewards program, with its enhanced reward options, creates an outstanding loyalty incentive that delivers on customer expectations and brings added value to the Marathon brand," said William D. McCleave, vice president of Marathon brand marketing. "MakeItCount offers consumers an attractive mix of immediate fuel discounts and points-based rewards earned through ongoing purchase loyalty.

"The MakeItCount menu of discounts, reward choices, and achievements is unique and clearly differentiated from other major oil brands' programs," he added.

Findlay-based MPC is a leading integrated downstream energy company, which operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes approximately 7,800 branded locations across the U.S., including approximately 5,600 Marathon-brand retail outlets.

Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates approximately 4,000 retail convenience stores across the U.S.