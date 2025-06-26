Mars' Acquisition of Kellanova Clears FTC Review

Last summer, Mars and Kellanova entered into a definitive agreement under which Mars will acquire Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash, for a total consideration of $35.9 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, led by Snacking Global President Andrew Clarke.

Kellanova is home to well-known snacking brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, NutriGrain and RXBAR, as well as food brands such as Kellogg's (international), Eggo and MorningStar Farms.

The addition of Kellanova provides Mars Snacking — which includes billion-dollar snacking and confectionery brands including Snickers, M&M'S, TWIX, Dove and Extra, as well as KIND and Nature's Bakery — with entry into new attractive snacking categories, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

It will add two new billion-dollar brands, Pringles and Cheez-It, to the Mars business, which today includes 15 billion-dollar brands. The deal will also expand the health and wellness umbrella for the Mars Snacking portfolio with the addition of new complementary products, RXBAR and NutriGrain, to reflect global trends and preferences.

"This represents a significant milestone on our path to combine Mars Snacking and Kellanova. We continue to believe this is an exciting opportunity to create a broader, global snacking business that is better positioned to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences," said Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO, Kellanova.

Kellanova's net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

With more than 150,000 associates across its Petcare, Snacking and Food businesses, Mars had net sales of more than $50 billion in 2023.