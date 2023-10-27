Mars Snacking Brings New Campaign to Uber Eats

NEWARK, N.J. — Mars Snacking entered into a new collaboration with Uber, Uber Eats and its Skittles brand to create an on-demand snacking delivery brand experience, a first of its kind for the manufacturer.

Through the new partnership, consumers can order their favorite Skittles treats to their destination directly through the Uber and Uber Eats apps. The new campaign is active in several markets, including Atlanta; Cincinnati; Dallas and Houston; Daytona Beach, Orlando and Melbourne, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Phoenix/Prescot, Ariz.

[Read more: Mars Reveals Route to 50 Percent Emissions Reduction]

With journey ads and post-checkout ads displayed to consumers taking a ride or waiting for their Uber Eats order, they'll be able to seamlessly interact with the Skittles website. Hungry Uber consumers can also add their favorite Skittles products to their Uber Eats shopping carts.

The move marks the next step of Mars' online offensive as the company seeks to continue stoking growth in digital spaces and find new opportunities to provide shoppers with frictionless, omnichannel shopping experiences.

"To win in an increasingly digitally connected world, our job is clear — deliver great brand experiences for people wherever they are. Our new partnership with Uber does just that. Whether you're on your way home from a night out or traveling back from the airport after a long flight, the Skittles products at the end of the rainbow are now within reach for Uber users across the US," said Tom Manktelow, senior manager, On Demand Delivery, Mars Snacking. "We're looking forward to collaborating with pioneering companies like Uber to unlock the impulse nature of the snacking category online by engaging consumers in new and exciting ways."

According to audience research company GWI, more than half of Uber users order their groceries online and 85 percent of Uber users are the main person responsible for shopping in their household. Additionally, grocery and convenience stores are among the top five Uber Rides destinations.

[Read more: 2023 Category Captain for Candy: Mars Inc.]

"With Uber, brands like Skittles are able to unlock new ways to connect with consumers where they are and when they're in a purchase mindset," said Megan Ramm, head of CPG Partnerships for Uber advertising. "It's always exciting for us to work with companies on innovative and platform-wide brand campaigns to help drive business results and connect with consumers in effective, measurable ways."

Chicago-based Uber has made 42 billion trips since its founding in 2000.

Mars Snacking is a part of McLean, Va.-based Mars Inc. With almost $47 billion in annual sales, the company produces well-known brands, including Ben's Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, KIND, M&M'S, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas.

Mars is also creating a better world for pets through its global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services, including AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl Linnaeus and VCA.