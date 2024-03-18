Mars Takes New Digital Approach to Packaging Development

Simulation technology has already reduced the quantity of plastics purchased by Mars for testing by approximately 246 tons.

Together, Mars and Ansys build on the consumer packaged goods giant's heritage of innovation that dates back over a century and illustrates the company's aim and investments to supercharge efforts to achieve its ultimate aim of using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging for its products, the company stated.

The implementation of simulation software is set to facilitate a more nimble, digital-first development environment at Mars, spanning from design to manufacturing, making the process easier and more efficient for its team of research and development experts as the company looks to expedite the pace of progress across its packaging ecosystem.

Researchers at Mars have already reported reductions in development time of up to 40% through computer modeling and in the quantity of plastic purchased by Mars for testing by approximately 246 tons.

"We continue to see the impact and potential of simulation and digital engineering in progressing sustainability initiatives throughout the world," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Mars has successfully implemented the pervasive insights of Ansys simulation to optimize its design and packaging processes. Mars' more sustainable approach to development sets a terrific example for other manufacturers to adopt new solutions that move us all toward a cleaner planet."

Mars, a food and petcare provider, has said that it is working to redesign more than 12,000 packaging types across its portfolio to fit with the recycling infrastructure that either exists today or is likely to exist in the future, making it easier for consumers to recycle their packaging.

Headquartered in McLean, Va., Mars Inc. is a global, family-owned business. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, the company produces well-known brands, including Ben's Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, KIND, M&M'S, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas.

Mars is also creating a better world for pets through its global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services, including AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl Linnaeus and VCA.