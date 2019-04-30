Mars Wrigley Confectionery Launches First-of-Its-Kind Retailer Program

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. is launching an Innovative Merchandising Incubator, the first-of-its-kind national program that provides retailers with the opportunity to receive new, ground-breaking merchandising solutions and drive impactful sales.

As part of the launch, one to two retailers will partner with Mars Wrigley Confectionery to develop a customized test-and-learn solution aimed at tackling the unique shopping challenges facing retailers today.

"How consumers shop today is not how they will shop tomorrow. At Mars Wrigley Confectionery, understanding consumers now and in the future is at the core of our business. We believe that a long-term, impactful relationship is the catalyst to driving the future of shopping for both retailers and manufacturers," said Tiffany Menyhart, vice president of U.S. category leadership, Mars Wrigley Confectionery. "We are launching the Innovative Merchandising Incubator to help retailers connect with the consumer and provide mutual solutions for growth."

The retailer(s) selected for the Innovative Merchandising Incubator will have the opportunity to tap into brand-new concepts that shake up traditional merchandising, improve their consumers' shopping experience and drive sales, according to the company. The custom-made solution will be highly unique to the retailer's store, building on Mars Wrigley Confectionery's exploration of new merchandising innovations.

The submission period kicks off today and runs through May 31. Each submission will be evaluated on several factors including national or strong regional presence, number of stores, and a progressive mindset, open to implementing Mars Wrigley Confectionery’s in-store recommendations in select locations.

Retailers interested in being considered can fill out the online submission form here.

The retailer(s) chosen for the Innovative Merchandising Incubator will be announced in early summer and work will start on a customized solution to be implemented in the second half of 2019.

"Today's shoppers are leading more fluid lifestyles — always on-the-go and connected. But knowing the potential of chocolate, fruity confections, gum and mints to drive growth, Mars Wrigley Confectionery is committed to sharing its global insights to help retailers think differently about how to capture their attention during the in-store on online journey," said Menyhart. "We're looking forward to helping an agile retailer adapt to new demands and stay ahead of the rapid changes happening not only in the confectionery category, but also with treats and snacks products overall."