 Skip to main content

Mashgin Surpasses 1 Billion Transactions

The AI-powered checkout platform has been adopted across more than 3,000 c-stores, among other sectors.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Mashgin logo

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Mashgin, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered checkout company, has hit a technology and business milestone, surpassing more than 1 billion transactions since its inception in 2014.

Over the past three years, Mashgin has seen explosive growth in both location count and transaction volume, increasing monthly transactions by 1,233% — from 3 million transactions in March 2022 to 40 million in March 2025. In the calendar year 2024, Mashgin processed more than 440 million transactions, the company reported.

Today, Mashgin's solution has been adopted across multiple sectors, including more than 3,000 convenience stores, 150 sports venues, 50 airports, 50 college campuses, 30 cafes at ski resorts and 100 hospitals. Notable c-store retail partners include Chestnut Market, a family-owned chain that operates 75 locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and Circle K, the global convenience retailer banner for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

"Reaching 1 billion transactions isn't just a number; it reflects the immense trust our clients placed in us and the clear demand for a faster and smoother checkout experience," said Mukul Dhankhar, chief technology officer and cofounder of Mashgin. "What was once a luxury is quickly becoming a fundamental expectation, and we're proud to play a role in helping multiple industries deliver the experience their customers want."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Mashgin's platform uses a more advanced approach to traditional self-checkout, which requires bar code scanning. With powerful computer vision and AI technology, consumers can ring up multiple items instantly, enabling them to simply place items on the tray, pay and be on their way. 

[Related content: Laying Out the Pros & Cons of Self-Checkout vs. Checkout-Free]

The solution deploys advanced edge hardware and deep learning to achieve the level of speed and accuracy necessary to process transactions in retail environments that often contain many variables, the company said. The result is that transactions on Mashgin only take a few seconds, dramatically reducing lines and giving time back to customers and staff. When those lines shrink, more customers buy more often, increasing sales as much as 125%, the company reported.

"I'm honored to work on a system with this kind of impact on the world," said Abhinai Srivastava, CEO and cofounder of Mashgin. "Time is precious, and whether it's getting back to the ballgame, ski lift or just home to your family a little faster — giving it back means a lot."

Mashgin calculates it has saved customers more than 2,000 years of standing in line, when compared to traditional checkout throughput in c-stores, stadiums, resorts and cafes globally. 

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds