Mashgin Surpasses 1 Billion Transactions
Mashgin's platform uses a more advanced approach to traditional self-checkout, which requires bar code scanning. With powerful computer vision and AI technology, consumers can ring up multiple items instantly, enabling them to simply place items on the tray, pay and be on their way.
The solution deploys advanced edge hardware and deep learning to achieve the level of speed and accuracy necessary to process transactions in retail environments that often contain many variables, the company said. The result is that transactions on Mashgin only take a few seconds, dramatically reducing lines and giving time back to customers and staff. When those lines shrink, more customers buy more often, increasing sales as much as 125%, the company reported.
"I'm honored to work on a system with this kind of impact on the world," said Abhinai Srivastava, CEO and cofounder of Mashgin. "Time is precious, and whether it's getting back to the ballgame, ski lift or just home to your family a little faster — giving it back means a lot."
Mashgin calculates it has saved customers more than 2,000 years of standing in line, when compared to traditional checkout throughput in c-stores, stadiums, resorts and cafes globally.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator.