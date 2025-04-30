Mashgin Surpasses 1 Billion Transactions

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Mashgin, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered checkout company, has hit a technology and business milestone, surpassing more than 1 billion transactions since its inception in 2014.

Over the past three years, Mashgin has seen explosive growth in both location count and transaction volume, increasing monthly transactions by 1,233% — from 3 million transactions in March 2022 to 40 million in March 2025. In the calendar year 2024, Mashgin processed more than 440 million transactions, the company reported.

Today, Mashgin's solution has been adopted across multiple sectors, including more than 3,000 convenience stores, 150 sports venues, 50 airports, 50 college campuses, 30 cafes at ski resorts and 100 hospitals. Notable c-store retail partners include Chestnut Market, a family-owned chain that operates 75 locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and Circle K, the global convenience retailer banner for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

"Reaching 1 billion transactions isn't just a number; it reflects the immense trust our clients placed in us and the clear demand for a faster and smoother checkout experience," said Mukul Dhankhar, chief technology officer and cofounder of Mashgin. "What was once a luxury is quickly becoming a fundamental expectation, and we're proud to play a role in helping multiple industries deliver the experience their customers want."