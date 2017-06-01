The MasonWays Emergency Spill Center is designed for rapid-response cleanups. The clearly labeled cabinet, which keeps equipment for dangerous oil spills in one convenient location, takes up just 20 inches x 22 inches x 51 inches of space at the pump. The locked cabinet contains prepacked safety equipment, absorbent materials, and cleanup tools. It provides easy access to 12 orange cones, caution tape, vests, disposable safety gloves, glasses, and dust masks. Resistant to chemicals and the environment, the Emergency Spill Center also contains loose absorbent materials along with a dust pan, brush and disposable bags to remove hazardous materials.