MasonWays EV Windshield Service Centers Customized to Match your Corporate Store Image

With the Electric Vehicle market growing due to demand, the need to have an EV Charging Station at your store is required. If you have EV units on site at your convenience stores, fuel chains, supermarkets or plan to you’ll soon need to have a service bin for customers charging their cars. MasonWays units keep your sites clean of refuse and allows customers to conveniently clean their windshields with a built-in paper towel dispenser or optional gel dispensers. Unit has a separate 30-gallon trash liner, washer fluid bucket and optional video screen or poster ad frame available.

89% of Electric Car drivers make a purchase while charging. Optional advertising poster or video ads can be added to Valets helping drive customers into your stores. Generate income from consumer product companies by selling ads to them. This type of marketing is already being done successfully at the Pump Islands and has increased sales volume in stores. Develop additional revenue with MasonWays Electric Vehicle Charging Windshield Service Center Valets.

