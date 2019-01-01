MasonWays Mobile Water Caddy Makes Filling Water Buckets at Pump Island Fast and Efficient

MasonWays Windshield Water Caddy was designed for convenience when filling your windshield water buckets at the pump. With a 16-gallon capacity, replenishing buckets is not only fast but efficient. Unit comes with a large 4-inch fill port, area to store washer fluid tablets and added storage for missing squeegees. The easy grip handle and 6” wheels make mobility fast and efficient. Convenient flexible hose located near bottom of unit enables easy filling. Unit is resistant to chemicals and the environment. MasonWays puts the Convenience back into your C-Store with our innovative Forecourt product line.