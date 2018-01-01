Match-Ems Gummies

Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Co. Inc., introduces Match-Ems, interlocking fruit-flavored gummy treats that offer a customizable flavor experience. Every Match-Ems bag is filled with a mix of eight flavors that can be paired together to create up to 28 combinations. The mix includes three sour flavors (Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Watermelon) and five sweet flavors (Banana, Cherry, Pear, Orange and Strawberry). Each flavor comes in two interlocking shapes, so consumers can easily pair together two different flavors to create their own surprising combination. Match-Ems are available in a 3.8-ounce Share Pack or an 8-ounce resealable stand-up pouch.