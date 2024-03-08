Maverik CEO Steps Down

Chuck Maggelet oversaw the company's acquisition of Kum & Go last year, a move that doubled the c-store chain’s store count.
SALT LAKE CITY — Executive leadership changes are coming to Maverik — Adventure's First Stop.

Chuck Maggelet will retire as the company's CEO and Chief Adventure Guide effective May 1, according to a video posted Friday on Maverik's YouTube page. 

"To say this was a challenging decision is an understatement. As you hopefully know by now, I think Maverik is a truly special place. The work we do, the people doing it, and the bold decisions we make have created an incredible success story, but I really believe this is the right decision at the right time for Maverik and me," Maggelet said in the video. "Serving more than seven years as Maverik's chief adventure guide has been the best job on the planet. No doubt." 

Under his guidance, the Salt Lake City-based convenience store chain acquired Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go last year. When the deal closed in August, Maverik more than doubled its footprint throughout the western United States and Rocky Mountain region, growing to more than 800 locations and 14,000 employees.

Crystal Maggelet, chairman and CEO of Maverik's parent company FJ Management Inc. (FJM), will be stepping into the CEO role temporarily while the company begins a "rigorous and robust" search for a full-time replacement, she said in the video.

Crystal has served 12 years on Maverik's board of directors. Her great uncle, Reuel Call, founded the c-store chain in 1928 when he opened a two-pump gas station in Afton, Wyo., with the money he earned from renting roller skates. The business soon grew, and he started providing fuel to surrounding towns and ranches.

Under Crystal's guidance, Maverik's parent company has grown into a diverse portfolio of businesses, including convenience retailing, petroleum, healthcare and hospitality. Along with Pilot Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway, FJM was a joint owner of Pilot Flying J and Maverik.

This isn't the first time Crystal has stepped in as CEO at a company. In 2008, she took on the executive leadership role at Flying J, which is currently the largest travel center operator in North America, selling approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel and $3 billion in food and merchandise a year. 

She said she's ready now to keep the momentum going at Maverik.

"We'll continue to focus on having fun together, building the coolest convenience experience on the planet. I'm thrilled to be more involved with Maverik and keep the momentum going," she said. "You can also expect me to continue my passion for giving back to the communities in which we operate through charitable efforts like our partnership with Feeding America. Our companies are some of the best in their industries, and I'm excited to lead us into another best year ever." 

