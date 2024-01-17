Maverik Debuts First Rebranded Kum & Go Location

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop unveiled the first rebranded Kum & Go convenience store to the Maverik banner, which opened this week in Draper, Utah.

The relaunch is the end of one road and the beginning of another for Kum & Go. The chain, which was owned and operated by the Krause family since its founding in 1959, began to explore alternatives for the business in 2023, including refinancing, real estate leasebacks and other forms of recapitalization.

Ultimately, the Krause Group entered into an agreement with Maverik last April, which included all of the brand's c-stores, as well as tank truck carrier and logistics provider Solar Transport. When the deal closed in August, Maverik more than doubled its footprint throughout the western United States and Rocky Mountain region, growing to more than 800 locations and 14,000 employees.

Maverik estimates about a third of all Kum & Go stores will be converted to the Maverik brand over the course of 2024.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates convenience stores across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.

Maverik is No. 16 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

The last year saw some major consolidations as a number of companies left the industry or merged to manage inflationary costs. This included some smaller acquisitions, such as Love's Travel Stops picking up EZ GO locations from Carey Johnson Oil Co. Inc., in addition to some major shake ups, like bp's purchase of TravelCenters of America.