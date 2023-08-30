Maverik Completes Acquisition of Kum & Go

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has officially doubled in size.

The convenience store chain completed its acquisition of Kum & Go, operator of 400-plus stores in 13 states, on Aug. 29. The deal also includes tank truck carrier and logistics provider Solar Transport from the Krause Group.

The transaction creates a best-in-class c-store network across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions, growing Maverik's footprint to more than 800 stores in 20 states with approximately 14,000 team members, the company said.

"We are excited to welcome Kum & Go and Solar Transport Team Members to Maverik," said Chuck Maggelet, CEO and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik. "Together, we'll offer our customers an adventurous and differentiated convenience store experience across fuel, foodservice and inside-store offerings. We look forward to using our combined resources to grow our business and further elevate our product offerings to provide the best service to our customers."

Maggelet will lead the newly combined organization. Kum & Go's Tanner Krause will transition out of the company following six years of leadership as president and CEO.

Maverik and Kum & Go announced the deal in April, two months after news emerged that Kum & Go was exploring all options for the future, including a potential sale. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Starting next January, Kum & Go locations in Utah and the Intermountain West region will rebrand as Maverik stores, NACS reported. These stores represent approximately a third of Kum & Go's network and are located in areas where Maverik already has a strong presence.