Kum & Go Unveils New Personalized Digital Experience

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC officially rolled out a new mobile app and &Rewards program on Aug. 1. Together, these digital enhancements will bring a fresh perspective to the customer experience, according to the convenience store operator.

The new Kum & Go mobile app features a new rewards program plus a robust e-commerce experience. It includes an all-new personalized interface customized to display unique information relevant to each customer, including shopping recommendations based on past activity and the ability to designate a favorite Kum & Go store location. Additionally, Mobile Fuel Pay is here to stay with the added functionality of being able to prepay for gas at set amounts.

According to Kum & Go, this multipronged project kicked off in 2021 with the overarching goal of bringing "A Fresh Perspective" to the digital customer experience, with the help of project partners Orium, Contentful, Paytronix, NCR Corp. and PDI, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for the largest product launch since we debuted the Kum & Go app in 2016," said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. "We listened to our customers feedback and have developed a digital customer experience that delivers what they look for in an app and rewards program. The new Kum & Go app and &Rewards platform delivers a best-in-class experience for our most loyal customers."

Within the app platform, Kum & Go's &Rewards program has a brand-new feel and gives customers the ability to choose how they want to redeem their rewards points. Program members can bank points and convert them into &Rewards Cash, available for use with nearly any in-store or in-app purchase, or a per-gallon fuel discount at the pump.

Existing mobile app users can download the new app by visiting the app store on their mobile device and updating to the latest version. As an added "thank you" to &Rewards members who signed up prior to Aug. 1, Kum & Go will double their existing points as they enter the new rewards program.

In April, Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop inked an agreement to acquire Kum & Go from the Krause Group. As part of the deal, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider owned by the Krause Group.

Maverik is No. 16 and Kum & Go is No. 17 on the on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. Kum & Go employs more than 5,000 associates and currently operates 400-plus stores across 13 states.