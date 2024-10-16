Maverik Earns America's Best Restroom Crown

"It truly is an honor to be recognized by Cintas and our customers for creating restrooms with a hygienic and comforting atmosphere," said Maverik Chief Retail Officer Ryan Boothe. "In addition to freshly prepared food, extensive beverage options and great fuel discounts, clean, quality restrooms continue to be a concern for motorists, which is why we take pride in providing a consistently clean stop across our more than 500 locations and expanding."

The 23rd annual contest celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities. Maverik was among 10 finalists based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Although it didn't take home the top prize, fellow c-store operator HOP Shops, know for its disco-themed restrooms, also made the final 10 count.

"We're thrilled to crown Maverik ... as America's Best Restroom," said John Rudy, senior director of marketing at Cintas. "They have set a high standard of cleanliness in their stores and restrooms, enhancing the overall customer experience. With touchless fixtures, spacious stalls and family-friendly features, Maverik goes the extra mile, turning every pit stop into a pleasant adventure."

Nominations for the 2025 America's Best Restroom contest can be made here.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik and Kum & Go have a combined presence spanning 20 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast, at more than 800 stores.

Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.