HOP Shops Expands Into Indiana

Rockport Truck Plaza will undergo renovations in the coming months.
Danielle Romano
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Valor Oil LLC, parent company of HOP Shops convenience stores, is expanding its footprint into Indiana with the acquisition of Rockport Truck Plaza. 

The family-owned business took ownership of the travel plaza — located at 981 North State Road 161 in Rockport — on Sept. 10. The location includes a gas station, convenience store and Wendy's restaurant.

In the coming months, the truck plaza will undergo renovations, including the addition of HOP Shops' signature "World Famous Disco Bathrooms," an iconic attraction in six other stores, known for their fun, interactive experience.

"We are thrilled to begin operations in Indiana and look forward to serving the Rockport community," said Damon Bail, vice president of retail operations at Valor LLC. "Our focus will be on enhancing the customer experience by introducing our world-famous Disco Bathrooms and expanding our food offerings with Chester's Chicken. This is an exciting step in our growth, and we can’t wait for the community to experience everything HOP Shops has to offer."

 

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the company, which operates two HOP Shops Truck Plazas in Owensboro, 10 convenience stores across northern Kentucky and two truck plazas in Ohio. Earlier this year, the chain expanded its network with the acquisition of Jumpin' Jack's Travel Plaza, located in Lewisport, Ky.

Valor Oil reentered the convenience store business in 2018 after acquiring the assets of Florence-based Harper Oil Products Inc. and Harper Properties Inc. in a deal that included nine c-stores. Since its return to the channel, Valor Oil has become known for its fresh perspective on the c-store experience, with a commitment to being a destination for celebration and community, according to the chain.

Recently, HOP Shops was named a Top 10 Finalist in Cintas' America's Best Restroom competition for their cleanliness, trendiness and creativity.

