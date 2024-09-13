HOP Shops Expands Into Indiana

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Valor Oil LLC, parent company of HOP Shops convenience stores, is expanding its footprint into Indiana with the acquisition of Rockport Truck Plaza.

The family-owned business took ownership of the travel plaza — located at 981 North State Road 161 in Rockport — on Sept. 10. The location includes a gas station, convenience store and Wendy's restaurant.

In the coming months, the truck plaza will undergo renovations, including the addition of HOP Shops' signature "World Famous Disco Bathrooms," an iconic attraction in six other stores, known for their fun, interactive experience.