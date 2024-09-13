HOP Shops Expands Into Indiana
The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the company, which operates two HOP Shops Truck Plazas in Owensboro, 10 convenience stores across northern Kentucky and two truck plazas in Ohio. Earlier this year, the chain expanded its network with the acquisition of Jumpin' Jack's Travel Plaza, located in Lewisport, Ky.
Valor Oil reentered the convenience store business in 2018 after acquiring the assets of Florence-based Harper Oil Products Inc. and Harper Properties Inc. in a deal that included nine c-stores. Since its return to the channel, Valor Oil has become known for its fresh perspective on the c-store experience, with a commitment to being a destination for celebration and community, according to the chain.
Recently, HOP Shops was named a Top 10 Finalist in Cintas' America's Best Restroom competition for their cleanliness, trendiness and creativity.