Maverik Revamps Its Rewards App

According to Maverik, more features will be added soon.

If automatic app updates are enabled on a user's device, the new version of the Maverik Rewards app will download and install automatically, requiring no further action. For users who do not have automatic updates enabled, an in-app notification will appear, prompting them to visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to manually download and install the update.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Maverik fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together the two brands have more than 800 locations across 21 states.