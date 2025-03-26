 Skip to main content

Maverik Revamps Its Rewards App

New enhancements include a refreshed design and an upgraded map feature.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Maverik updated Rewards app
New enhancements ensure a faster, smoother and more reliable app experience.

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is enhancing the mobile experience for its Rewards members.

The app's redesigned user interface makes it easier for Maverik Adventure Club and Nitro members to access their favorite deals, freebies, benefits and features, including Nitro Mobile Pay.

New performance and accessibility enhancements ensure a faster, smoother and more reliable app experience, according to the retailer. Other key features of the updated Maverik Rewards app include: 

  • Nitro Mobile Pay: The Nitro Mobile Pay feature is available by clicking the orange "Scan & Pay" button in the bottom corner of the screen.
  • Fresh, modern design: The updated interface is more intuitive.
  • Upgraded map feature: An upgraded, easy-to-use location map feature allows Rewards members to find and favorite Maverik stores.  
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to Maverik, more features will be added soon.

[Read more: C-store Retailers Add New Products to Merchandising Mix]

If automatic app updates are enabled on a user's device, the new version of the Maverik Rewards app will download and install automatically, requiring no further action. For users who do not have automatic updates enabled, an in-app notification will appear, prompting them to visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to manually download and install the update. 

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Maverik fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together the two brands have more than 800 locations across 21 states.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds