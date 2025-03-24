C-store Retailers Add New Products to Merchandising Mix
The retailer also teamed up with The Ryl Co. to offer zero-sugar iced tea brand Ryl Tea at 500-plus 7-Eleven locations across the New York City Metro area, New York state and New Jersey.
The initial rollout features some of Ryl's most popular flavors, such as Peach, Half & Half and Morgan Wallen Sweet Tea — an exclusive collaboration with the country music star. Powered by clean ingredients with no artificial ingredients and functional antioxidants, Ryl Tea offers a healthier, tastier alternative to mass-produced, high-sugar tea brands, according to the company.
"7-Eleven is an outstanding retail partner for us and our first major push into the convenience channel," said Blodin Ukella, founder and CEO of The Ryl Co. "Their incredible reach and infrastructure mean more people will be exposed to all the benefits — and incredible tastes — of Ryl Tea. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to growing together and continuing to redefine what's possible in the ready-to-drink tea market."
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.