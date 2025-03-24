C-store Retailers Add New Products to Merchandising Mix

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Del Real Foods, an innovator in the Hispanic fresh foods space, debuted its new Single-Serve Birria & Cheese Pupusas at more than 800 Maverik — Adventure's First Stop locations in early March. The pupusas are now available in the refrigerated grab-and-go section.

Offering a modern twist on the classic Salvadoran dish, Single-Serve Birria & Cheese Pupusas are made with authentic masa from stone-ground corn, pack up to 15 grams of protein per serving and can be ready to eat after just one minute in the microwave, making them perfect for a quick, on-the-go meal.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik and its Kum & Go banner have a combined presence spanning 20 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast, at more than 800 stores.

On the Run

On the Run, owned and operated by Wallis Cos., is partnering with WOOOOO! Energy, the high-performance energy drink founded by 16-time World Champion Wrestler Ric Flair, bringing the brand to 54 On the Run c-stores across Missouri.

To celebrate, Ric Flair will appear at the On the Run at Mobil location in O'Fallon, Mo., on March 26 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fans will have to chance to meet Flair, snap photos and experience the energy of WOOOOO! firsthand.

"WOOOOO! I've always been about bringing the energy, and now, thanks to On the Run, we're making it even easier for fans to get their hands on WOOOOO! Energy," said Flair. "We're bringing the best-tasting, high-performance energy drink to Missouri, and we're just getting started. See you at the meet and greet, O'Fallon!"

The brand seeks to provide a better-for-you energy drink alternative that features high-quality ingredients to deliver clean, sustained energy without a crash.

"On the Run is thrilled to bring WOOOOO! Energy to our stores. We're always looking for ways to offer exciting, innovative products to our customers, and The Nature Boy's WOOOOO! Energy is a perfect fit," said On the Run Director of Merchandising Corey Perkins. "With Ric Flair's legacy and the energy drink's great taste and benefits, we know this will be a hit. It's on!"

Headquartered in Cuba, Mo., Wallis Cos. is a petroleum distributor and convenience store operator whose portfolio services more than 230 c-stores in the region.