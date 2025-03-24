 Skip to main content

C-store Retailers Add New Products to Merchandising Mix

New beverages and grab-and-go items launch at 7-Eleven, Maverik and On the Run.
Angela Hanson
Pink Grapefruit Electrolit at 7-Eleven

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers across the country are getting creative with their product mixes, adding a variety of exclusive new items to attract consumers' interest.

Some of the newest products to join c-stores' merchandising mixes include:

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. partnered with Electrolit to roll out the all-new fruity freshness of its Pink Grapefruit flavor in 21-ounce bottles, exclusively at 7-Eleven stores.

Designed to meet America's demand for subtle, zesty tastes, the Pink Grapefruit premium beverage is packed with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose. Electrolit's sweet and vibrant flavor provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body, the company said.

The retailer also teamed up with The Ryl Co. to offer zero-sugar iced tea brand Ryl Tea at 500-plus 7-Eleven locations across the New York City Metro area, New York state and New Jersey.

The initial rollout features some of Ryl's most popular flavors, such as Peach, Half & Half and Morgan Wallen Sweet Tea — an exclusive collaboration with the country music star. Powered by clean ingredients with no artificial ingredients and functional antioxidants, Ryl Tea offers a healthier, tastier alternative to mass-produced, high-sugar tea brands, according to the company.

"7-Eleven is an outstanding retail partner for us and our first major push into the convenience channel," said Blodin Ukella, founder and CEO of The Ryl Co. "Their incredible reach and infrastructure mean more people will be exposed to all the benefits — and incredible tastes — of Ryl Tea. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to growing together and continuing to redefine what's possible in the ready-to-drink tea market."

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Del Real Foods pupusas

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Del Real Foods, an innovator in the Hispanic fresh foods space, debuted its new Single-Serve Birria & Cheese Pupusas at more than 800 Maverik — Adventure's First Stop locations in early March. The pupusas are now available in the refrigerated grab-and-go section.

Offering a modern twist on the classic Salvadoran dish, Single-Serve Birria & Cheese Pupusas are made with authentic masa from stone-ground corn, pack up to 15 grams of protein per serving and can be ready to eat after just one minute in the microwave, making them perfect for a quick, on-the-go meal.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik and its Kum & Go banner have a combined presence spanning 20 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast, at more than 800 stores. 

On the Run

On the Run, owned and operated by Wallis Cos., is partnering with WOOOOO! Energy, the high-performance energy drink founded by 16-time World Champion Wrestler Ric Flair, bringing the brand to 54 On the Run c-stores across Missouri.

To celebrate, Ric Flair will appear at the On the Run at Mobil location in O'Fallon, Mo., on March 26 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fans will have to chance to meet Flair, snap photos and experience the energy of WOOOOO! firsthand. 

"WOOOOO! I've always been about bringing the energy, and now, thanks to On the Run, we're making it even easier for fans to get their hands on WOOOOO! Energy," said Flair. "We're bringing the best-tasting, high-performance energy drink to Missouri, and we're just getting started. See you at the meet and greet, O'Fallon!"

The brand seeks to provide a better-for-you energy drink alternative that features high-quality ingredients to deliver clean, sustained energy without a crash.

"On the Run is thrilled to bring WOOOOO! Energy to our stores. We're always looking for ways to offer exciting, innovative products to our customers, and The Nature Boy's WOOOOO! Energy is a perfect fit," said On the Run Director of Merchandising Corey Perkins. "With Ric Flair's legacy and the energy drink's great taste and benefits, we know this will be a hit. It's on!"

Headquartered in Cuba, Mo., Wallis Cos. is a petroleum distributor and convenience store operator whose portfolio services more than 230 c-stores in the region.

